Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Trading Up 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

