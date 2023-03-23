Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $293.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.26. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

