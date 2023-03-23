NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,360,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 568,100 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

