NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,360,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 568,100 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.
NETSTREIT Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $89,000.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.