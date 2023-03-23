NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (OTC:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

NLCP stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

