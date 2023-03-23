NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Declares $0.39 Dividend

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTC NLCP opened at $12.35 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.