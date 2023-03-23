Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.43

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 502923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

