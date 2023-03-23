NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 21%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) rose 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 161,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 126,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.98.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

