NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -479.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

