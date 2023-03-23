NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.41

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 432982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

