Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $64,852.31 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

