NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,582,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

