Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 48,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

