Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.
Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
CVE stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.72 and a 52 week high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
