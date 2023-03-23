Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

CVE stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.72 and a 52 week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cenovus Energy

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

