North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.42

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.42 and traded as high as C$36.75. North West shares last traded at C$36.55, with a volume of 119,097 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

North West Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.43.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

