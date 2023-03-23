Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 0.6%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.70. 5,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESRF. Citigroup downgraded Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

