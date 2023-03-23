Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 4.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,327. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

