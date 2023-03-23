Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 5,528,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,861,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

