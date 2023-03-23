Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.