NuCypher (NU) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $96.71 million and approximately $57.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00360746 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.26220295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010241 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.