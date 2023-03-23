O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE OI opened at $21.64 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

