Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OCUP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 16,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.29. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
