Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OCUP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 16,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.29. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

