Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head to Head Analysis

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 1 11 8 0 2.35 Okta 4 12 23 0 2.49

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Okta has a consensus target price of $85.32, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Okta.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 5.90 -$124.52 million ($1.14) -22.79 Okta $1.86 billion 10.05 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -15.92

This table compares Varonis Systems and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -26.29% -23.10% -11.52% Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48%

Volatility & Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Okta beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yakov Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

