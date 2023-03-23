Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.06

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1019466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

