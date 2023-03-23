ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.27.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ON by 31.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

