ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.27.
Institutional Trading of ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.