ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 10.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.23. 4,654,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,024,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ON by 18,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ON by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

