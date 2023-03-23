OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 72,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OppFi by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

