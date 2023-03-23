Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 262,069 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 5.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

