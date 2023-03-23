Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $3.06 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00010816 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $621.32 million and approximately $719,562.89 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

