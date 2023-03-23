Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.93 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Orchid has a market cap of $60.63 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0862693 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,036,107.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

