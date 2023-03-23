Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,468,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

