OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.60 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $125.60 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

