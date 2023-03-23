Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) shot up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

