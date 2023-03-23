Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Otonomy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 505,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,109. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Otonomy

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

