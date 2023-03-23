Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 5%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 186,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 550,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $936.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,132 shares of company stock worth $4,117,745. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.