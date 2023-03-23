Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

OVV opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

