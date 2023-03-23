Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 737,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.