Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.38

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 289037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

