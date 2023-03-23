Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

