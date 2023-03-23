Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 529 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

LON ONT traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,119.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 438.50 ($5.38).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

