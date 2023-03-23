Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises about 2.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

United Airlines stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,259. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.



