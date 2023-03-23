Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after purchasing an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.51. 59,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,995. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

