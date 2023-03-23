Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.86. 136,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.82. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

