Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 169,083 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,745. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

