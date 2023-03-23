Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,862,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,458,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

