Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,108 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ESGU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 273,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

