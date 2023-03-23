Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

WYNN stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 536,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,594. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

