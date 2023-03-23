PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 8,420,213 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

