Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,252,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the previous session’s volume of 2,937,092 shares.The stock last traded at $1.03 and had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

