Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $418,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $87.60.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
