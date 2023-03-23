Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

MCHP stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

